Fairview Park man accused of leaving racist messages on 2 businesses

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Fairview Park man is now charged with vandalizing two Fairview Park businesses in the past several weeks.

On June 12, Michael Freshwater allegedly spray painted a racist message on a vacant business in Fairview Centre.

Michael Freshwater
Michael Freshwater((Source: Fairview Park police))

And, on July 1, Freshwater allegedly spray painted a racist message at an advocacy center for LGBTQ+ youth and allies on Lorain Road. Police said Freshwater also threw a brick through their window.

Fairview Park police said investigators obtained a search warrant for Freshwater’s house and took him into custody just before 6 p.m. on July 1.

Freshwater is charged with vandalism and ethnic intimidation.

According to police, Freshwater was in violation of a Temporary Protection order at the time the search warrant was executed.

Police also said Freshwater has an extensive criminal history with them; including, arrests for obstructing official business, theft, disorderly conduct, felonious assault, endangering children, domestic violence and vandalism.

Colors+ Youth Center released a statement on Facebook announcing their July 1 programming was canceled:

“This morning we discovered that the COLORS+ Center was vandalized. The front windows were damaged and no one was injured. The building administration and authorities are on the scene assessing the situation.

We know that in the current social and political climate, acts of violence create anxiety and threaten physical and psychological safety. There will be no programming at the Center tonight as we make repairs and assess for any losses.

We prioritize the safety and well-being of the visitors and staff at COLORS+ and are taking steps to create a safe environment for all.

We knew this was a possibility with more visibility, but more than anything we want youth to know that we’re not going anywhere. Black lives matter. Trans Lives Matter. LGBTQ+ lives matter. We will continue to fight to have a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and families.”

