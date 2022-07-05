2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Morning rain and storms followed by a hot and humid afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have rain and storms in the area this morning. It looks like the afternoon and this evening will stay dry. High temperatures today well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Humidity levels on the way up. It’ll also be quite breezy. A south to west wind at 10-20 mph. This is tricky forecast as rounds of rain and storms are expected to track across Ohio the next few days. There is a front to our north today. This boundary will pass through the lakeshore counties then stall out somewhere south of Cleveland by tomorrow. This front will trigger a few showers and storms tomorrow. Thursday will be fairly humid as well with showers in the area. Friday looks drier.

