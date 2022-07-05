2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man breaks into North Olmsted gas station wearing garbage bag over face, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into a gas station and stealing more than one-hundred dollars worth of cigarettes.

North Olmsted police said Warren Daniels smashed a window at the GetGo in the 27000 block of Lorain Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Warren Daniels
Warren Daniels((Source: North Olmsted police))

Officers responded to the store across the street from the police station after getting a glass break alarm.

According to police, the surveillance video shows Daniels throwing two concrete pieces into the window behind the register counter and entering the store through the broken window while wearing a black garbage bag over his face.

Garbage bag work by robbery suspect
Garbage bag work by robbery suspect((Source: North Olmsted police))

Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted Daniels at the Shell Station in the 25000 block of Lorain Road and took him into custody.

Police said Daniels had 16 packs of cigarettes in his backpack, valued at $157.67.

The stolen cigarettes were returned to GetGo.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

