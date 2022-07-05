Hot and humid afternoon on tap; more storms around through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very stormy start to the day, the weather will be significantly quieter through the afternoon.

It will, however, be hot.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

With the humidity factored in, it may feel as if it’s in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

A complicated weather pattern will linger through the end of the work week as a series of disturbances moves through northern Ohio.

While we can’t rule out a few isolated storms this afternoon, most of tonight’s thunderstorm activity will move through after 8:00 PM.

Not everyone will see storms tonight; we believe the greater focus will be west of I-71 and south of Cleveland.

A few storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

At this time, we anticipate a dry morning commute on Wednesday!

Hit or miss storms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon, and once again, the greater focus will be south of Cleveland.

Wednesday will also be sharply cooler (albeit humid) with highs only in the low 80s.

Another round of hit or miss storms is on the docket for Thursday into very early Friday morning.

We will finally dry out for the upcoming weekend.

