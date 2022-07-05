2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother of 5 who was once homeless now helps low-income moms-to-be

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother who was once homeless with a baby on the way is now helping low-income Northeast Ohio moms with pregnancy education.

“I was actually in a homeless shelter when I was 19 years old with my first baby. And I really had to navigate pregnancy and breastfeeding alone,” said Angel Coleman.

For four years ago Coleman took a leap of faith and started her own business targeted at assisting mothers-to-be. She’s helped 20 women and counting.

“I’m a doula. Childbirth educator, lactation counselor. I own a business called Fruit of the Womb Prenatal Services. I partner with Cornerstone Pregnancy Services doing doula work and public education and offering these services for low-income mothers,” said Coleman.

Coleman said this fall she hopes to help an additional 15 more moms.

“We actually just started a new grant program that will add an additional 15 more moms. We are actually planning on expanding this offering CPR to the moms here, have a breastfeeding group as well.”

Coleman’s business is focused on lowering Northeast Ohio’s infant mortality rates.

“One of the biggest ways we can do that is actually to increase our breastfeeding rates in northeast Ohio which are very, very low right now. We also are really seeing the infant mortality in low-income families so that’s where we have the highest infant mortality rates so this is why this is so important to get these moms the education and support they need,” said Coleman.

