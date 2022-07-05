2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Olmsted city council to vote on centralizing dispatch center

Chagrin Valley Dispatch is roughly 30 minutes away from North Olmstead
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday night, North Olmsted City Council will vote on whether the city’s dispatchers will be based at Chagrin Valley Dispatch in Bedford or locally.

“It’s all about maintaining a high level of dispatch service which we, most of us believe, we will achieve if we end up voting for and moving to Chagrin Valley,” North Olmsted Council President, Lou Brossard, said.

Brossard said this move could save the city some money.

“I know that’s not the driving force behind considering this legislation. This legislation is being considered because the state and subsequently the county are kind of forcing our hand,” Brossard said. “They’ve all expressed they the regional approach to dispatch. Vital funding for those services would be held if we don’t move towards a regional dispatch model.”

Chagrin Valley Dispatch is roughly 30 minutes away from North Olmsted.

A lot of the local dispatchers, who know the community, might not want to take a job that far away.

Brossard said all dispatchers currently in North Olmsted will be offered a job if this proposal passes.

Some, like the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, are worried dispatchers being based miles away could be a problem in critical situations.

“We just think it’s not a good policy to have dispatching being done at a location that the dispatchers aren’t familiar with the city or where the officers might be responding to,” Dan Leffler, chief legal counsel for OPBA, said. “There’s a lot of coordination with receiving and dispatching calls.”

Brossard said from what he’s seen, Chagrin Valley Dispatch has a good track record in response times.

Both want to encourage citizens to voice their concerns before a decision is made.

“We ask that the citizens ask questions, we’re asking questions, we want the citizens to ask questions, make sure everybody is on the same page before a move like this is made,” Leffler said.

