Ohio State Highway Patrol releases holiday weekend statistics

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that 16 people lost their lives in 16 traffic crashes from July 1 to July 4.

They said that impairment was determined to be a factor in four of the 16 crashes.

OSHP also said that 444 arrests were made for impaired driving, and 239 for drug-related charges.

According to OSHP, they responded to 559 crashes and made more than 33,000 traffic contacts in total, also providing assistance to more than 2,588 motorists.

They said that during last year’s holiday period, which ran from July 2 to July 5, a total of 21 fatal crashes killed 23 people.

Of those, OSHP said 12 crashes and 12 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.