Police disperse small crowd without incident as Akron curfew goes into effect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At 9 p.m. sharp on Monday, Akron police emerged from the justice center wearing body armor to disperse a small group of protesters as the city’s overnight curfew went into effect.

Early indications were that everyone complied.

The curfew is in effect from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. nightly until further notice.

It was put into place by the order of Mayor Dan Horrigan after Sunday’s protests over the death of Jayland Walker turned destructive.

Officers patrolled downtown in their squad cars as others stood guard inside police headquarters.

A small group of officers were seen on foot outside the justice center.

According to flight records, an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was patrolling the area for roughly an hour after 9:00 p.m.

The following people are exempt from the curfew:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons traveling to seek medical care.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The city of Akron canceled three fireworks shows, the RubberDucks game was canceled because of the curfew and the city suspended transit service downtown from 8 P.M. until Tuesday morning. The Akron courthouse will also be closed Tuesday.

A lot of businesses in Akron said they weren’t taking any chances after the protests Sunday night so they shut down shop Monday and some even boarded up their windows.

19 News learned about 50 people were arrested in Akron during the protests on Sunday night.

Police said they started out peaceful, but one group became violent, shattering windows, overturning plantstands, and even setting a dumpster on fire.

