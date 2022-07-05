2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police disperse small crowd without incident as Akron curfew goes into effect

By Jim Nelson and Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At 9 p.m. sharp on Monday, Akron police emerged from the justice center wearing body armor to disperse a small group of protesters as the city’s overnight curfew went into effect.

Early indications were that everyone complied.

The curfew is in effect from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. nightly until further notice.

It was put into place by the order of Mayor Dan Horrigan after Sunday’s protests over the death of Jayland Walker turned destructive.

Officers patrolled downtown in their squad cars as others stood guard inside police headquarters.

A small group of officers were seen on foot outside the justice center.

According to flight records, an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was patrolling the area for roughly an hour after 9:00 p.m.

The following people are exempt from the curfew:

Those excepted from the curfew restrictions are as follows:

  • All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.
  • Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.
  • Persons traveling to seek medical care.
  • Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The city of Akron canceled three fireworks shows, the RubberDucks game was canceled because of the curfew and the city suspended transit service downtown from 8 P.M. until Tuesday morning. The Akron courthouse will also be closed Tuesday.

A lot of businesses in Akron said they weren’t taking any chances after the protests Sunday night so they shut down shop Monday and some even boarded up their windows.

19 News learned about 50 people were arrested in Akron during the protests on Sunday night.

Police said they started out peaceful, but one group became violent, shattering windows, overturning plantstands, and even setting a dumpster on fire.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians ‘saddened by tragic shooting of Jayland Walker’
Akron Municipal Court
Akron Municipal Courthouse closed July 5
Family of Jayland Walker demand change after fatal Akron Police shooting
Family of Jayland Walker demand change after fatal Akron Police shooting
Doctors voice concerns at Cleveland reproductive rights rally
Doctors voice concerns at Cleveland reproductive rights rally