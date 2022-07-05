Unidentified man found in strangers yard in Solon, officials say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
An unidentified man was found lying in a stranger’s front yard Monday morning, according to the Solon Fire Department.(Solon Police)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified man was found lying in a stranger’s front yard Monday morning, according to the Solon Fire Department.

The 83-year-old man was found at 6:26 a.m. in the 6000 block of Arbordale Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.

The man was confused and was not able to give any other information, the post said.

Fire crews transported the man to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, the post said.

Anyone with information on the man has been asked to call Solon police at 440-248-1234 or the Solon Fire Department at 440-248-6939.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

