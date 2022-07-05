Unidentified murder suspect wanted by Warrensville Heights Police

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a murder that took place on July 2 at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., 22 year-old Marcelous Tell was fatally shot by an unknown man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-587-3530.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.