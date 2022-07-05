2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unidentified murder suspect wanted by Warrensville Heights Police

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a murder that took place on July 2 at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., 22 year-old Marcelous Tell was fatally shot by an unknown man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-587-3530.

