52-year-old man attacked, fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 52-year-old man was shot during an attack on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police said.

Officers were sent to East 93rd Street and Saint Catherine Avenue at approximately 10:29 p.m. on July 4, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, EMS paramedics were giving air to a 52-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, said police.

Police said EMS took the victim to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Homicide Unit went to the scene to investigate.

Police stated the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim parked his car on Saint Catherine Avenue, got out of his car, and talked to a male.

As the two were talking, another male approached, and then the two males began to attack the victim, said police.

One of the males took out a firearm and shot the victim during the incident, according to police.

A person of interest has not been identified, police confirmed.

This homicide remains under investigation.

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 and reference report #2022-191082 if you have any information on this case.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Cleveland Police said this incident was one of 13 separate incidents involving 21 individuals who were shot, which resulted in three total homicides that occurred over the course of the Fourth of July holiday.

“What occurred over the holiday was unacceptable, senseless gun violence,” said Director of Public Safety, Karrie D. Howard. “We all want safe neighborhoods, and together, we must do more.”

“Cleveland Police investigators have been and will continue to put an enormous amount of effort into solving these recent crimes.  The acts of violence we experienced over the July 4th holiday are unacceptable and shocking.  Lives were lost and many more experienced gunshot wounds that will impact victims and their families forever.  We must work collaboratively to end violence,” said Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond.  “If you have any information that can assist our detectives, we ask that you reach out.”

As detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence, police ask anyone with information to call investigators.

Immediately report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement.

[ Shooting at fireworks display turns into double homicide in Cleveland ]

