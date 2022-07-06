Akron mayor lifts downtown curfew, releases new statement on protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Wednesday morning that the curfew for the downtown area has been lifted.

The mayor previously committed to lifting the curfew by Wednesday morning if protests over the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker remained peaceful.

The mayor and police initially issued the overnight curfew on Monday after nearly 50 individuals were arrested for protests that turned destructive late Sunday night.

Mayor Horrigan released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

“The curfew was put in place due to safety concerns for our downtown corridor and our residents. What I want our residents and community to know, is that we aren’t arresting protestors who choose to peacefully protest. Hundreds of citizens have protested in our community for days without incident, and we support their right to do so. In fact, we will take every step to make sure they can continue to do so safely. Those who were arrested were engaged in criminal behavior. They were becoming violent with officers and disrupting the peace which the community has been urging throughout this difficult time in our city. These individuals do not represent the larger gathering of peaceful protests and we won’t let them control the narrative of our community who are voicing their concerns. I continue to urge peace in our city and ask that if you see threats or instances of violence, that you report them.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.