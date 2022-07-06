Akron quiets down after days of protest following Jayland Walker’s death

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nine days since 25 year-old Jayland Walker was shot to death by eight Akron Police Officers.

He was involved in a short vehicle and foot chase, before being struck dozens and dozens of times by police gun fire.

Many businesses in Downtown Akron boarded up their windows just in case there was looting or other destruction of property.

Today, on Main Street, many of those businesses were still boarded.

A few opened their doors, although the boards were still on their windows.

One employee at Jimmy Johns said, “We didn’t get hit as bad as everybody else did. So, we were fine with opening. We did close on Monday, felt a little uncomfortable then, but there hasn’t been a lot of people down here, protesters or anything down here.”

At the pub and restaurant Perfect Pour, the owner’s brother feels confident that their business is going to be okay.

“My brother is the owner of the establishment and him and his team were pretty good about talking to the people who were marching and protesting,” he said. “I think he was comfortable about his rapport with them to open back up.”

