2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron quiets down after days of protest following Jayland Walker’s death

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nine days since 25 year-old Jayland Walker was shot to death by eight Akron Police Officers.

He was involved in a short vehicle and foot chase, before being struck dozens and dozens of times by police gun fire.

Many businesses in Downtown Akron boarded up their windows just in case there was looting or other destruction of property.

Today, on Main Street, many of those businesses were still boarded.

A few opened their doors, although the boards were still on their windows.

One employee at Jimmy Johns said, “We didn’t get hit as bad as everybody else did. So, we were fine with opening. We did close on Monday, felt a little uncomfortable then, but there hasn’t been a lot of people down here, protesters or anything down here.”

At the pub and restaurant Perfect Pour, the owner’s brother feels confident that their business is going to be okay.

“My brother is the owner of the establishment and him and his team were pretty good about talking to the people who were marching and protesting,” he said. “I think he was comfortable about his rapport with them to open back up.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Akron police
Ohio Attorney General Yost releases video addressing Akron community
Women's rights activists outside of Biden address
Protesters outside of Biden appearance
Justice for Jayland Walker sign
Downtown Akron quiet following Jayland Walker protests
North Olmsted votes to regionalize 911 dispatch center