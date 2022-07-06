2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron woman dies after being struck by stray bullet while sitting in her home

(KWTX #1)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Akron woman died Tuesday after being shot in the head while inside her home, Akron police said.

Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight Monday.

A man inside the home called 911 when he found the victim.

Officers said the victim’s front facing window was shattered by a bullet and bullet casings were located on a boat dock by the Summit Lake Community Center, which is across the lake from the victim’s house.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Chelsey Jones.

There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

