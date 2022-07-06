2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alligators, drugs seized from Portage County home during execution of search warrant

Animals seized during Portage County bust
Animals seized during Portage County bust(Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a recent bust that resulted in several unusual seizures.

Deputies, police, and other task force members executed a search warrant for drug violations on Tuesday at a 2nd Avenue home in Mogadore.

The sheriff’s office said two firearms, THC wax, hashish oil, and controlled substances contraband were seized during the search, as well as several exotic animals.

The Portage County Animal Protective League confiscated:

  • 5 dogs
  • 1 cat
  • 1 rabbit
  • 4 ferrets
  • 5 snakes
  • 3 tarantulas
  • 1 scorpion
  • 2 alligators
  • 3 turtles
  • 1 snapping turtle
  • 300 fish
  • 6 ducks
  • 2 geese
According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will presented.

