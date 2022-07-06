Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 70 displays will light up the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer during the annual Asian Lantern Festival.

The festival is in its fifth year, and with brand new displays.

“This year, we got some really cool lanterns. I love the Asian palace, there’s a panda city behind the lake. There are some really cool habitats,” said Dr. Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director.

Thousands of people will step foot into the zoo this summer to admire the over 1,000 bright colorful lanterns that light up the zoo.

The work that goes into these lanterns is detailed and beautiful.

“The setup actually starts until early June. Some of it, we even have lanterns starting to get delivered in May, so it’s a process getting them all set up,” said Dr. Kuhar.

The Asian Lantern Festival is a totally immersive experience. Besides the lights, people can get food or enjoy entertainment.

“We have the Asian food market back this year. We have the performers back this year so it’s not just coming to see the lanterns. You get all these other things plus the animals, you get to see the animals before it’s dark,” said Dr. Kuhar.

For ticket information, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.