2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car slams into home on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and slammed into a home on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened in the area of W. 85th Street and Madison Avenue.

Car crashes into home
Car crashes into home((Source: WOIO))

According to officers at the scene, after crashing into the home, the vehicle rolled over and the driver was trapped inside for a short time.

Car crashes into home
Car crashes into home((Source: WOIO))

EMS transported him to a local hospital. At this time, his condition and name are not being released.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
President Biden visits Cleveland to deliver remarks on employee pension plans
Detective James Skernivitz (Source: Cleveland police)
19-year-old pleads guilty in connection with murder of Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
19 News
Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland
Cleveland Police file photo
Shooting at fireworks display turns into double homicide in Cleveland