Car slams into home on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and slammed into a home on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning.
Cleveland police said the accident happened in the area of W. 85th Street and Madison Avenue.
According to officers at the scene, after crashing into the home, the vehicle rolled over and the driver was trapped inside for a short time.
EMS transported him to a local hospital. At this time, his condition and name are not being released.
Nobody inside the home was hurt.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
