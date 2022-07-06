Car slams into home on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and slammed into a home on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened in the area of W. 85th Street and Madison Avenue.

Car crashes into home ((Source: WOIO))

According to officers at the scene, after crashing into the home, the vehicle rolled over and the driver was trapped inside for a short time.

EMS transported him to a local hospital. At this time, his condition and name are not being released.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

