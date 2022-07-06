2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 21-16 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of speculation and rumors, the Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield: The Carolina Panthers.

Carolina has been one of the teams linked to Mayfield since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson. The teams talked about a deal before and after the NFL Draft, but could never come to an agreement on how much of the $19-million he was owed would be picked up by the Browns.

The Browns will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for their former starting quarterback, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Mayfield will seemingly take over as the starter for the Panthers, though the team may have him compete with Sam Darnold for the role. Ironically, Darnold and Mayfield were both drafted early in the 2018 draft. Darnold was picked third by the New York Jets, just two picks after the Browns took Mayfield.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Baker Mayfield
Social media reacts to news of Cleveland Browns trading quarterback Baker Mayfield
Overtime - July 5, 2022
Overtime - July 5, 2022
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians ‘saddened by tragic shooting of Jayland Walker’
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
McKenzie superb for 7 innings as Guardians edge Yankees 2-0