Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of speculation and rumors, the Browns finally found a trade partner for Baker Mayfield: The Carolina Panthers.

Carolina has been one of the teams linked to Mayfield since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson. The teams talked about a deal before and after the NFL Draft, but could never come to an agreement on how much of the $19-million he was owed would be picked up by the Browns.

The Browns will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for their former starting quarterback, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

It’s official. #Browns Baker Mayfield is headed to the Panthers and apparently split the financials https://t.co/65BABCX9Wy — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 6, 2022

Mayfield will seemingly take over as the starter for the Panthers, though the team may have him compete with Sam Darnold for the role. Ironically, Darnold and Mayfield were both drafted early in the 2018 draft. Darnold was picked third by the New York Jets, just two picks after the Browns took Mayfield.

