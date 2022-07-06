Cleveland firefighters battle large fire in Slavic Village
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a business fire in Slavic Village Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mead Avenues.
The business is JBI Scrap Processors.
Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles.
A Cleveland fire official told 19 News the fire started when a spark from a forklift caught some nearby gasoline on fire inside the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
