Cleveland firefighters battle large fire in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a business fire in Slavic Village Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mead Avenues.

Slavic Village fire ((Source: WOIO))

The business is JBI Scrap Processors.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Junk Yard Fire at E.55 & Sweeney south of Opportunity Corridor in Battalion 2. Initial smoke could be seen for miles. Companies making progress. 2-2-2 Alarm struck to bring additional resources to the scene. pic.twitter.com/Yt8mHSVNQF — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 6, 2022

Slavic Village fire ((Source: WOIO))

Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles.

Slavic Village fire ((Source: WOIO))

A Cleveland fire official told 19 News the fire started when a spark from a forklift caught some nearby gasoline on fire inside the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

