Advertisement

Cleveland firefighters battle large fire in Slavic Village

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a business fire in Slavic Village Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mead Avenues.

Slavic Village fire
Slavic Village fire((Source: WOIO))

The business is JBI Scrap Processors.

Slavic Village fire
Slavic Village fire((Source: WOIO))

Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles.

Slavic Village fire
Slavic Village fire((Source: WOIO))

A Cleveland fire official told 19 News the fire started when a spark from a forklift caught some nearby gasoline on fire inside the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

