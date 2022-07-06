2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Housing Court to partner with Cleveland Public Library, increase accessibility

New Neighborhood Housing Court Kiosk at the South Branch located at 3096 Scranton Road in the...
New Neighborhood Housing Court Kiosk at the South Branch located at 3096 Scranton Road in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Library and Cleveland Housing Court said that they are teaming up to bring the court to the community more accessibly.

They said in a release that on July 18, a grand opening will be held at 9:30 a.m. for the new Neighborhood Housing Court Kiosk at the South Branch located at 3096 Scranton Road in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The event will host a number of important community members including library executives and Cleveland Housing Court Administrative Judge W. Moná Scott.

The kiosk, which requires reservation, is solely for the use of Clevelanders who need to appear before Cleveland Housing Court without traveling downtown, according to the release.

“We want to make it easier for the public to attend hearings,” said Judge Scott. “Eviction hearings often have no-shows due to lack of transportation and childcare or fear of missing work. The Neighborhood Housing Court Kiosk program will alleviate those concerns and help to bridge the digital divide.”

The release states that the South Branch will be the first of four Cleveland Public Library locations to feature the Neighborhood Housing Court computer kiosks.

“Cleveland Public Library is the gateway to city services. We are determined to make sure every Clevelander has access to the resources and tools needed to enhance their lives,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library. “The Neighborhood Housing Court Kiosk program is just another example of the Library’s efforts to open doors and create opportunities for our community.”

The program, according to officials, will eventually spread to the Mount Pleasant, Carnegie West and Glenville branches.

“We chose these neighborhood locations because they have some of the highest eviction rates in the city,” said Judge Scott.

Cleveland Housing Court said that they purchased the computer kiosk equipment using a technology grant from the Ohio Supreme Court.

For more information on the Neighborhood Housing Court Kiosk, visit cpl.org/legal or clevelandmunicipalcourt.org/housingcourt.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

More than 70 displays will light up Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer during the Asian...
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Tower City Center is currently transforming the fountain into an indoor green space.
Tower City Center transforming iconic fountain into Skylight Park
Tall ships festival in Cleveland
Tall ships event in Lake Erie returns to Cleveland beginning July 7
Akron protests continue
Akron curfew final night