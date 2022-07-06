2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 21 shot, 3 killed over Fourth of July holiday

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the division is investigating 13 separate incidents involving 21 individuals who were shot, which resulted in three total homicides that occurred over the course of the Fourth of July holiday.

There were 226 calls for service to police that were related to fireworks activity, according to police.

The use of fireworks without a permit is still prohibited within the city of Cleveland.

“What occurred over the holiday was unacceptable, senseless gun violence,” said Director of Public Safety, Karrie D. Howard. “We all want safe neighborhoods, and together, we must do more.”

“Cleveland Police investigators have been and will continue to put an enormous amount of effort into solving these recent crimes.  The acts of violence we experienced over the July 4th holiday are unacceptable and shocking.  Lives were lost and many more experienced gunshot wounds that will impact victims and their families forever.  We must work collaboratively to end violence,” said Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond.  “If you have any information that can assist our detectives, we ask that you reach out.”

As detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence, police ask anyone with information to call investigators.

Immediately report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement.

