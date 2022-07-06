2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cyclist struck by car, run over twice dies in Cleveland, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cyclist was killed after being hit by a car and then run over twice after midnight on July 5, Cleveland Police confirmed, and the drivers are still on the loose.

A 2003 Chevy pickup and an Audi were driven by unknown people at approximately 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said a 40-year-old cyclist was heading southbound on East 55th Street and Linwood Avenue near the center double line.

The Chevy hit the cyclist from behind before running him over, said police.

The cyclist was then run over by the Audi, according to police.

Police said both the Chevy and the Audi fled the scene.

EMS took the cyclist to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Call police and reference report #2022-191655 if you have any information on this incident.

