2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Demonstration held outside Summit County Jail over Jayland Walker’s death and protester arrests

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -About two dozen demonstrators gathered outside the Summit County Jail Tuesday night to protest the arrests of at least 40 people who were arrested during the Jayland Walker protests on Sunday.

Most were charged with rioting and failure to disperse.

“I was on the sidewalk, on a dirt bike... and [police] started running toward me and started beating [me] for nothing. I wasn’t with anybody,” one man told 19 News.

He asked not to be named, but we confirmed he was one of the dozens of people booked on protest-related charges.

Those Sunday night incidents led to Mayor Dan Horrigan putting an overnight curfew into effect downtown from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Because the jail is located outside of the downtown curfew zone, protesters were allowed to demonstrate after 9 p.m.

Horrigan said Tuesday he would lift the curfew on Wednesday, as long as the community continued to abide by it.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police: 21 shot, 3 killed over Fourth of July holiday
Cleveland Police file photo
Cyclist struck by car, run over twice dies in Cleveland, police say
Cleveland Police file photo
52-year-old man attacked, fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Cleveland Police file photo
Shooting at fireworks display turns into double homicide in Cleveland