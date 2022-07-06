Demonstration held outside Summit County Jail over Jayland Walker’s death and protester arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -About two dozen demonstrators gathered outside the Summit County Jail Tuesday night to protest the arrests of at least 40 people who were arrested during the Jayland Walker protests on Sunday.

About two dozens demonstrators outside the Summit County Jail. Protesting the shooting of Jayland Walker and the arrests of at least 40 people who are now charged with rioting in the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/mAiY7vL0rO — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 6, 2022

Most were charged with rioting and failure to disperse.

“I was on the sidewalk, on a dirt bike... and [police] started running toward me and started beating [me] for nothing. I wasn’t with anybody,” one man told 19 News.

He asked not to be named, but we confirmed he was one of the dozens of people booked on protest-related charges.

Those Sunday night incidents led to Mayor Dan Horrigan putting an overnight curfew into effect downtown from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Because the jail is located outside of the downtown curfew zone, protesters were allowed to demonstrate after 9 p.m.

Horrigan said Tuesday he would lift the curfew on Wednesday, as long as the community continued to abide by it.

