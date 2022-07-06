Driver on the run after a fatal accident in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Richmond Heights police said the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highland Road near Trebisky Road.

According to police, the victim has not yet been identified.

Car parts left behind at the scene of the accident indicate the vehicle is a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu, said police.

Officers added the vehicle will have damage to the left front end, but the color of the Chevy is not yet known.

An example of the kind of car Richmond Heights police are looking for in connection with a fatal hit skip. ((Source: Richmond Heights police))

Anyone with information should call Richmond Heights police at 216-486-1234 or their detective bureau at 216-383-6309.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.