2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Showers and storms could produce flooding in spots today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving front continues to sag south across the area today. Plenty of moisture for showers and storms to cause localized flooding. The better opportunity for the heavy rain is west and south of Cleveland. Pay attention to any flood warnings that could be issued for your neighborhood. It looks like the front will get far enough south to dry most of us out tonight and tomorrow. The humidity level lowers. The overall pattern is for a more comfortable one the rest of the week and heading into the weekend. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees today through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Weather forecast
Weather 10 p.m. July 5
19 First Alert Forecast - July 5, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - July 5, 2022
Weather forecast
Hot, humid afternoon on tap; more storms around through Friday
19 News
Children reportedly threw fireworks into Cleveland home at time of intense fire