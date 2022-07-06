FIRST ALERT DAY: Showers and storms could produce flooding in spots today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving front continues to sag south across the area today. Plenty of moisture for showers and storms to cause localized flooding. The better opportunity for the heavy rain is west and south of Cleveland. Pay attention to any flood warnings that could be issued for your neighborhood. It looks like the front will get far enough south to dry most of us out tonight and tomorrow. The humidity level lowers. The overall pattern is for a more comfortable one the rest of the week and heading into the weekend. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees today through Friday.

