2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Motorcyclist caught driving 69 mph over speed limit in Tuscarawas County

Speeding motorcyclist caught
Speeding motorcyclist caught(Source: OSHP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a motorcyclist speeding at a rate that would have been “catastrophic” if the driver crashed over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The New Philadelphia Post trooper’s radar shows the driver was going 124 miles per hour, which is twice the posted speed limit.

The posted limit on that stretch of Tuscarawas County roadway was 55 miles per hour.

“At this speed, any crash would be catastrophic for both the rider and anyone around them,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland
At least 40 protesters arrested in Akron, total of 122 charges filed
Over 40 protesters due in Akron court this week for rioting charges in response to shooting of Jayland Walker
19 News
Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland
Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police: 21 shot, 3 killed over Fourth of July holiday