North Olmsted votes to regionalize 911 dispatch center

In the first five years, between $200,000-250,000 thousand will be saved annually. After that, the savings will climb another $100,000 per year, said city officials.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Some North Olmsted residents and first responders are frustrated now that 911 dispatch for the city will go through Chagrin Valley Dispatch.

North Olmsted City Council members voted to approve this Tuesday night.

Bob Briesath, a retired North Olmsted police officer, is worried this move will potentially create more hoops to go through in critical moments.

“What’s going to happen when somebody comes into the station at 10 o’clock at night, there’s no clerks, there’s no dispatchers and they have an emergency?” asked Briesath. “Are they going to have to go outside and dial 911 on their cell phone?”

City officials said the move will save the city a lot of money.

In the first five years, between $200,000-250,000 thousand will be saved annually. After that, the savings will climb another $100,000 per year, according to city officials.

Lou Brossard, North Olmsted Council President, said safety was more of a priority than saving money; however, there was pressure from the state.

Under an Ohio law, counties can’t have more than three 911 call centers, excluding big cities. If there’s more, county funding will be cut in half.

“We looked at other communities, surrounding communities potentially forming our own five member regional dispatch center right in North Olmsted and we just couldn’t get any traction,” said Brossard.

Briesath is worried, but hopeful this approach will work. He’s worried if dispatchers are based 24 miles away in Bedford, where Chagrin valley Dispatch is located, it could slow down response times.

“If we’re saving the money but we got to keep an officer on station for all this stuff or we have to have a clerk at night where they’re going to have to pick up a phone, I think that’s just adding more time to the dispatch time,” said Briesath.

The transition to Chagrin Valley Dispatch will begin in the next month and the goal for the start date is Jan. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

