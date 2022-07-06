Ohio Attorney General Yost releases video addressing Akron community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is encouraging the public have patience with the BCI’s investigation into the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

“We all want the truth,” Yost said. ‘When BCI is called upon to investigate an officer’s use of force, our role is to provide an expert, impartial, third-party review – independent of the police and other outside voices.”

Yost announced the BCI investigation in a press release on July 3, promising an objective, professional and independent investigation.

According to another release that came out today, Yost said that the degree of work involved in any officer-involved shooting is extensive, underscoring why the public should avoid drawing conclusions based on partial facts.

Yost notes that once completed, the BCI’s investigation will be presented to a grand jury of Summit County residents, who will review the investigation to determine if criminal charges are appropriate for any of the officers.

The full video of Yost’s remarks is available here.

“When the investigation is complete, and the case is adjudicated, we will be fully transparent,” Yost said. “This case file will be available to the public on the web as soon as we are legally allowed to share it.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

