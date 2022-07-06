2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 40 protesters due in Akron court this week for rioting charges in response to shooting of Jayland Walker

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least 40 protesters are expected in Akron Municipal Court this week for rioting charges in connection to the demonstrations against the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

The majority of the protesters were taken into custody on the first night the city of Akron implemented an overnight curfew for the downtown area. They were all booked at the Summit County Jail.

Demonstration held outside Summit County Jail over Jayland Walker’s death and protester arrests

According to court records, more than 120 charges have been filed, including rioting and failing to disperse.

Akron police said there were no arrests made on the second night the curfew was in effect.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said the overnight curfew would be lifted on Wednesday if the protests remained peaceful.

This story will be updated.

