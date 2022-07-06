2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden visits Cleveland to deliver remarks on employee pension plans

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his economic agenda and the American Rescue Plan.

The president will be joined by union workers and retirees for remarks at approximately 3:15 p.m. at Cleveland’s Max S. Hayes High School, according to the White House.

An assistance program that the president will highlight is meant to protect pension plans for workers who faced cuts to their benefits.

Wednesday’s appearance for President Biden is his first in Northeast Ohio since he spoke in Lorain in February about his infrastructure plans.

Prior to the president’s speech, a group is expected to rally in front of the Cleveland school in support of abortion rights.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Car slams into home on Cleveland’s West Side
Detective James Skernivitz (Source: Cleveland police)
19-year-old pleads guilty in connection with murder of Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
19 News
Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland
Cleveland Police file photo
Shooting at fireworks display turns into double homicide in Cleveland