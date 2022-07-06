President Biden visits Cleveland to deliver remarks on employee pension plans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his economic agenda and the American Rescue Plan.

The president will be joined by union workers and retirees for remarks at approximately 3:15 p.m. at Cleveland’s Max S. Hayes High School, according to the White House.

An assistance program that the president will highlight is meant to protect pension plans for workers who faced cuts to their benefits.

Wednesday’s appearance for President Biden is his first in Northeast Ohio since he spoke in Lorain in February about his infrastructure plans.

Prior to the president’s speech, a group is expected to rally in front of the Cleveland school in support of abortion rights.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.