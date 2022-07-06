2 Strong 4 Bullies
Protesters try to catch the attention of President Biden during Cleveland visit

By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -About a dozen protesters stood outside of Max Hayes High School.

They were hoping to get the attention of President Biden on his way inside to speak about the economy.

Most of the protesters were there asking Biden to do something pertaining to reproductive rights, and the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

“It’s my body its my choice, I don’t understand why people are trying to take that right away from us,” said Alysa Cooper. “It’s very important, if we don’t have rights to our own body what do we have rights to?”

But not all protesters shared her cry, one man held signs fighting for the legalization of marijuana, while another held a sign asking why the U.S. was sending so much money helping the fight in Ukraine.

One woman chanted for reproductive rights, but also charged President Biden to speak about issues pertaining to Cleveland specifically.

“The black community wants to hear from him on gun violence, black people are being killed in a disproportional fashion and black women are being raped and murdered,” said Kathy Wray Coleman. “Our constitutional rights are being compromised, and the only issue is the economy”.

Protesters stayed outside of the high school until President Biden arrived.

