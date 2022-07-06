2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain comes to an end; humidity finally falls this weekend (Northeast Ohio weather)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a bit of good news to report to you this afternoon.

This morning’s Flood Watch for our southwestern viewing areas has been canceled.

As the day goes on, and the front that’s been hanging around all week moves south, any lingering showers and storms will come to an end.

Area-wide, we will be dry by 9:00 PM.

At this time, the 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a mainly dry day Thursday.

We should see more sunshine on Thursday, too.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

Rain will return to the forecast on Friday afternoon, but once again, areas along and west of I-71 will have the best chance of seeing that rain.

The rain will move out Friday night, paving the way for a beautiful, comfortable, and less humid weekend.

