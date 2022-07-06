Shooting at fireworks display turns into double homicide in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men in their early 20s were shot to death while in a large group at the scene of a fireworks display just after midnight on July 5, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Officers responded to the 9410 block of East 141st Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday in connection to a man shot, according to police.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found a 23-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Officers then found a 24-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, said police.

EMS took both victims to University Hospitals where they were both pronounced dead, according to police.

Their names have not yet been released by police.

Members of the Homicide Unit went to the scene to investigate.

Police said preliminary information revealed that a large group of people were on scene for a fireworks display.

A person of interest has not been identified, police confirmed.

This double homicide remains under investigation.

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 and reference report #2022-191312 if you have any information on this case.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Cleveland Police said this incident was one of 13 separate incidents involving 21 individuals who were shot, which resulted in three total homicides that occurred over the course of the Fourth of July holiday.

There were 226 calls for service to police that were related to fireworks activity, according to police.

The use of fireworks without a permit is still prohibited within the city of Cleveland.

“What occurred over the holiday was unacceptable, senseless gun violence,” said Director of Public Safety, Karrie D. Howard. “We all want safe neighborhoods, and together, we must do more.”

“Cleveland Police investigators have been and will continue to put an enormous amount of effort into solving these recent crimes,” said Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “If you have any information that can assist our detectives, we ask that you reach out.”

As detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence, police ask anyone with information to call investigators.

Immediately report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement.

