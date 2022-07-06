Social media reacts to news of Cleveland Browns trading quarterback Baker Mayfield
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns is over.
The 27-year-old quarterback has been traded to the Carolina Panthers.
Fans and critics of Mayfield or the Browns took to Twitter to react.
The Browns are scheduled to face Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.
Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick for the Browns in 2018, underwent surgery this offseason to repair an injured shoulder that affected his play in 2021.
A decision on potential punishment for Deshaun Watson, who the Browns acquired in a historic offseason deal, has not yet been determined.
