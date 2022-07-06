Social media reacts to news of Cleveland Browns trading quarterback Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns is over.

The 27-year-old quarterback has been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Fans and critics of Mayfield or the Browns took to Twitter to react.

I thought being a Tennessee football fan was stressful and then I moved to Cleveland 7 years ago and became a Browns fan. — Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) July 6, 2022

Panthers negotiating for Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/zA1hqCkMxU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting at lunch together in Carolina after both being drafted Top 3 in 2018 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/uR9DwzrIQw — Wagr (@withwagr) July 6, 2022

The disrespect that y’all Browns fans are showing Baker Mayfield is crazy, especially after he was the best QB they had in twenty years and inherited a team that was 1-31 — AndreBengals (@AndreBengals) July 5, 2022

Panthers going from Sam Darnold to Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/OYP9S4VTvm — Skips burner (@isoballallday) July 6, 2022

Who knows how it’ll work out here, but Baker Mayfield helped lead the Browns to the playoffs. A QB - MANY QBs - failed at that for 18 years. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 6, 2022

If Progressive doesn’t do a commercial with Baker Mayfield moving out of FirstEnergy Stadium they are dropping the ball. — Donny Football (@DonChed54) July 6, 2022

The Browns are scheduled to face Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

Myles Garrett sacking Baker Mayfield week 1: pic.twitter.com/a8SMmAf0jG — J.HILLZ (@JohnHillbery) July 6, 2022

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick for the Browns in 2018, underwent surgery this offseason to repair an injured shoulder that affected his play in 2021.

A decision on potential punishment for Deshaun Watson, who the Browns acquired in a historic offseason deal, has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.