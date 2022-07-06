2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Social media reacts to news of Cleveland Browns trading quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns is over.

The 27-year-old quarterback has been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Fans and critics of Mayfield or the Browns took to Twitter to react.

The Browns are scheduled to face Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick for the Browns in 2018, underwent surgery this offseason to repair an injured shoulder that affected his play in 2021.

A decision on potential punishment for Deshaun Watson, who the Browns acquired in a historic offseason deal, has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Baker Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns
Deshaun Watson
Legal analyst Daniel Wallach: “Paid leave is in fact discipline” for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly faces disciplinary hearing with NFL on Tuesday