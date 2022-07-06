Tall ships event in Lake Erie returns to Cleveland beginning July 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular summertime event will be taking place in Cleveland again this weekend along the city’s Lake Erie shoreline.

The 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival returns from July 7 to July 10.

For the first time since 2019, the thousands of anticipated visitors will be able to tour and sail away on the fleet of seven ships.

The vessels will be docked at North Coast Harbor.

