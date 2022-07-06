2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tower City Center transforming iconic fountain into Skylight Park

Bedrock will repurpose the concourse with an innovative urban park and indoor green space.
By Jen Picciano
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As part of their commitment to transform Tower City Center, Bedrock is set to unveil Skylight Park.

“Experience is at the forefront of everything we do at Tower City Center and Skylight Park perfectly complements the mix of retail, events and food & beverage offerings at the downtown shopping venue,” said Ivy Greaner, Chief Operating Officer at Bedrock.

Skylight Park will replace the large oval-shaped fountain in the Skylight Concourse that has been there for more than 30 years.

Bedrock collaborated with Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) and the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park on plans to populate the indoor green space with classic midwestern foliage, hand-selected and native to Ohio.

“The Conservancy has been an enthusiastic planning partner with Bedrock to develop this new space at Tower City that brings and connects our national park with downtown Cleveland,” said Donté Gibbs, Vice President of Community Partnerships at the Conservancy for CVNP.

Once the structure is complete and plant life installed, Skylight Park will be finished with benches, picnic tables and chairs.

On July 16th, Bedrock will celebrate the park’s grand opening, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting July 14th, family friendly programs and events will take place throughout the summer in and around Skylight Park, including a Tower City lunchtime music series on Thursdays.

Bedrock has been repopulating and renovating Tower City Center since taking over the historic downtown retail space, bringing in local small businesses, as well as recruiting national retailers.

The three newest additions include Unscript’d Boutique and Ninja City and MODBites by Nuevo (coming July 2022) in The Eatery, which replaced the food court.

