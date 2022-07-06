Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on the outskirts of downtown Cleveland near the Tri-C campus.

The shooting was reported on Central Avenue near East 28th Street before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Cleveland EMS, the male victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment to multiple gunshot wounds.

Male GSW to the leg and neck 2700 block of Central Avenue in the apartment complex. Transported to Metro Medical Health Center in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/dqdvOV8SNO — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 6, 2022

Cleveland police have not released any information describing a potential suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.