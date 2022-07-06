2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on the outskirts of downtown Cleveland near the Tri-C campus.

The shooting was reported on Central Avenue near East 28th Street before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Cleveland EMS, the male victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment to multiple gunshot wounds.

Cleveland police have not released any information describing a potential suspect.

This is a developing story.

