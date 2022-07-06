Woman accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank in Columbia Township on the loose, sheriff’s office says

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank in Columbia Township is on the loose, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The robbery happened just before 4:33 p.m. on July 6 at 26700 Royalton Rd., according to Dt. Lt. Robert Vansant.

A teller called the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office to report that a woman had just robbed the bank, Vansant said.

Vansant said the suspect was described as about 40-50 years old, 5′5″ to 5′6″ tall, with short black hair, wearing a red hoodie, black pants, a black hat, a surgical mask, and serving gloves.

The suspect handed the teller a note, demanded cash, left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and drove off in a light green sedan in an unknown direction, according to Vansant.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Lorian County Sheriff’s Department:

Call Det. Lt. Vansant at 440-329-3880 if you recognize her or have any other information on this bank robbery.

