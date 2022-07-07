2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 hurt in car accident on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured when their car crashed into a pole early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of E. 119th Street and Union Avenue.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, a man is in serious condition and a woman is in critical condition.

Both are being treated at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police said the accident remains under investigation.

