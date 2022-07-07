2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cleveland EMS rushed both men to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.

At this time, it is not known where the men were shot.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

