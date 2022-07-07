2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron City Council members release statement on shooting of Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Jayland Walker (Source: Family)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council members released a statement Thursday regarding the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police on June 27 in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences are extended to Jayland’s mother, Ms. Pamela Walker, sister Jada, extended family members, and friends. We are so sorry for your loss and the unimaginable pain you are experiencing at this time”, said President Margo Sommerville. “Our thoughts are also with the officers involved and their families as they journey through the misfortune of being the focus of the investigation surrounding this devastating incident.”

“We commend Mayor Horrigan and Police Chief Mylett for taking the unprecedented response of engaging the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the entire incident. This was the right thing to do and, we believe, should become standard practice in such circumstances,” Sommerville added.

The Akron City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, July 11 will now be completely virtual.

Members of the public can watch a live stream of the meting at www.akroncitycouncil.org.

Those that wish to participate in the virtual meeting should contact the Clerk’s Office at 330-375-2256 or sbiviano@akronohio.gov.

“We must find the strength to exercise patience and preserve peace amid the pain that we are all experiencing and allow for BCI’s review to be completed,” said Sommerville.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man pleads not guilty to shooting 2 people in Elyria, killing 1
Protesters on June 30, 2022. (Source: WOIO)
Relatives of other police shooting victims arrested in Akron during Jayland Walker protest
(Source: MGN)
Cleveland police investigate murder of 24-year-old man
Fired Cleveland officer who shot, killed Tamir Rice has new job in law enforcement
Fired Cleveland officer who shot, killed Tamir Rice has new job in law enforcement