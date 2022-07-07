Akron City Council members release statement on shooting of Jayland Walker

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council members released a statement Thursday regarding the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police on June 27 in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences are extended to Jayland’s mother, Ms. Pamela Walker, sister Jada, extended family members, and friends. We are so sorry for your loss and the unimaginable pain you are experiencing at this time”, said President Margo Sommerville. “Our thoughts are also with the officers involved and their families as they journey through the misfortune of being the focus of the investigation surrounding this devastating incident.”

“We commend Mayor Horrigan and Police Chief Mylett for taking the unprecedented response of engaging the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the entire incident. This was the right thing to do and, we believe, should become standard practice in such circumstances,” Sommerville added.

The Akron City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, July 11 will now be completely virtual.

Members of the public can watch a live stream of the meting at www.akroncitycouncil.org.

Those that wish to participate in the virtual meeting should contact the Clerk’s Office at 330-375-2256 or sbiviano@akronohio.gov.

“We must find the strength to exercise patience and preserve peace amid the pain that we are all experiencing and allow for BCI’s review to be completed,” said Sommerville.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.