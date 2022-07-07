2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man sentenced to 25 years in prison for armed robbery, carjacking

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Justice has reported that Aaron J. Gaines, 39, of Akron, was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in prison for robbery, carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm that took place in 2021.

According to a release from the DOJ, Judge James S. Gwin gave the sentence after Gaines’ plea to a seven-count indictment.

“This defendant committed a series of violent crimes, armed with a firearm, that put the lives of multiple innocent people in danger,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler.  “As evident by this lengthy sentence, violent crimes, particularly those committed while illegally possessing a firearm, will only result in a long time in federal prison.”

According to court documents, on Jan. 25, 2021, Gaines entered a convivence store on Arlington Street in Akron, brandished a firearm and stole approximately $500 from the store’s lottery register.

Akron Police responded to the incident, and discovered that Gaines had committed the robbery.

Police said later that night, they responded to an Akron residence and, upon arrival, learned that Gaines had once again brandished, but this time discharged, a firearm at the occupant, attempting to steal a nearby vehicle.

They said that while the keys were stolen, the vehicle remained.

The DOJ said that after this attempt, police responded to a report of a car theft at the intersection of Fountain Street and Carroll Street.

The victims at the scene said that Gaines once again brandished a firearm, but this time stole the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Gaines crashed the vehicle soon after, fleeing on foot, and police reported finding the firearm on the driver’s side floorboard of the car.

Gaines was later apprehended, and pleaded guilty in March of 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted carjacking, carjacking and felon in possession of a firearm.

Due to previous convictions, Gaines is prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the DOJ.

“Multiple criminal offenses combined with illegal possession of a firearm is a serious felony,” said Philip E. Frigm, Jr., Acting Special Agent in Charge, FBI Cleveland.  “The FBI is focused on identifying violent offenders and performing investigative work that ultimately results in justice. This sentence reflects our commitment with federal, state, and local partners to keep our communities safe and protect the American public.”

