Akron Municipal Courthouse closed thru Saturday, July 9

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Municipal Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, July 7, Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9.

Those in custody will have arraignments held remotely.

Individuals who are not in custody and were scheduled to appear on a summons will be contacted by court officials to reschedule.

Court users who have questions can call the Akron Municipal Court at 330-375-2120 and leave a voicemail, or contact their assigned courtroom directly.

Click here to see the courtroom contacts in the Departmental Directory.

