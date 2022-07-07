Akron Municipal Courthouse closed thru Saturday, July 9
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Municipal Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, July 7, Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9.
Those in custody will have arraignments held remotely.
Individuals who are not in custody and were scheduled to appear on a summons will be contacted by court officials to reschedule.
Court users who have questions can call the Akron Municipal Court at 330-375-2120 and leave a voicemail, or contact their assigned courtroom directly.
Click here to see the courtroom contacts in the Departmental Directory.
