Arraignment for man charged with shooting 2 people in Elyria, killing 1

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at the Colonnade Elyria apartments in May is scheduled to be arraigned in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Chi’Sean Oglesby was indicted on the charges of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Elyria police said Oglesby, 21, of Elyria, shot both victims around 3 p.m. on May 23.

Damarco McNairy, 22, of Euclid, died at the hospital.

Danielle Dejarnette, 21, of Cleveland, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center and Elyria police said she is in stable condition.

Elyria Police Lt. Bill Lantz said Oglesby was taken into custody without incident around 9 p.m. Monday on Farmington Road in East Cleveland.

Chi Oglesby (Source: Elyria Police Department)

Oglesby is being held on a $1,100,000 bond at the Lorain County Jail.

