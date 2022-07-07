Browns fans express emotions on Baker Mayfield trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans are reacting to Baker Mayfield’s trade to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield came to the Browns bringing hope and a new era.

The news of him leaving left behind disappointment and frustration.

“Now we’re stuck with Deshawn Watson?” said Browns Fan Bryce Gatt. “Who’s not even gonna play?!”

“I was pretty upset,” said another fan.

While fans were upset, they weren’t angry at Baker.

“I’ve been upset about the entire process,” said Jeffrey Turner, a lifelong Browns fan. “I thought Baker was done wrong and I think the city owes him an apology.”

Turner blames the coach for allowing Mayfield to play injured last year and not giving him the chance to redeem himself.

“Don’t let somebody play injured and then after they play the whole season injured, decide to say ok we’re going to look for somebody else,” said Turner. “What is that?”

Not everyone was disappointed with the news.

We found Keri Palma, a Panthers fan living in Cleveland.

She was smiling ear to ear.

“I’m excited,” said Palma. “I think it’s a great fit for the organization and what we’re doing.”

As for the Browns’ upcoming season, fans say they’re still hoping for the best.

After all, that’s what Browns fans do.

“If you’re a Browns fan, you prepare for hoping we win, but you know that it’s just a great possibility that we may not,” said Turner.

