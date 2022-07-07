City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has once again issued a curfew for downtown Akron from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which they said will remain in effect until another order is issued lifting the curfew.

In a release from the city, they said that for the purposes of this order, downtown Akron is delineated as follows:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

South: I-76/I-77

East: SR 8

Curfew restriction exceptions include:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The release notes that additionally, High Street from Bowery Street to University Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

