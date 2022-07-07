2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has once again issued a curfew for downtown Akron from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which they said will remain in effect until another order is issued lifting the curfew.

In a release from the city, they said that for the purposes of this order, downtown Akron is delineated as follows:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

South: I-76/I-77

East: SR 8

Curfew restriction exceptions include:

  • All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.
  • Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.
  • Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.
  • Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The release notes that additionally, High Street from Bowery Street to University Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Akron Municipal Courthouse closed thru Saturday, July 9
Cautious business owners taking the step just in case looting happened
Akron quiets down after days of protest following Jayland Walker’s death
Akron police
Ohio Attorney General Yost releases video addressing Akron community
Women's rights activists outside of Biden address
Protesters outside of Biden appearance