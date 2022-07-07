2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland activist demands change after violent Fourth of July holiday

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After nearly two dozen people were shot in Cleveland over the Fourth of July holiday, and an outspoken community activist is challenging city leaders to spend more time listening to the community to prevent further tragedies.

Art McKoy, founder of Black on Black Crime, Inc., addressed the organization Wednesday night with a spirited call to action.

“If they had paid attention to the pulse of the people, they would have known, like our community knew that this was going to be a smoky, bang-bang Fourth of July in more ways than one,” McKoy said.

On Tuesday, Cleveland police said 21 people were shot either Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Three people were killed.

“The pulse of the community told us that this was going to be a very bad Fourth of July in some areas,” McKoy said. “So my question is, do city administrators, do our leaders really listen to the pulse of the people?”

In a news release, Safety Director Karrie Howard called the violence unacceptable and senseless.

“Maybe you all can help some organizations come talk to the communities that are willing to work,” a woman suggested at Wednesday’s Black on Black Crime meeting. “Because city officials, if we wait on them, there will be a new mayor and we’ll still be upset because babies are killing babies.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

