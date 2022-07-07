2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland APL hosting another waived fee weekend

Cleveland APL second waived fee weekend
Cleveland APL second waived fee weekend(Source: Cleveland APL)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland APL stated in a release today that they will be hosting a second adoption fee waived event on July 8 and July 9!

The APL said that this event comes after a successful first round of waived fee adoptions - a total of 101 animals finding homes during the last event in June.

The usual $125 adoption fee for adult dogs and $50 for cats will be waived, the APL said, and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to $50 from $95.

“We were so excited to see the wonderful turnout for the previous adoption promotion. Now that we’re in our hotter summer months, our team has been working hard to help more animals in need—and quickly running out of empty kennel space,” says Sharon A. Harvey, Cleveland APL President & CEO. “Ken Ganley Auto Group’s generous support couldn’t come at a better time! We hope that just as many animals, including some of our long-term dogs and cats, will find wonderful homes this weekend. We know that there are many amazing animal lovers in Northeast Ohio who have been waiting for the right sign to welcome a new pet into their families, and this is your time! You may not be able to buy love, but you sure can adopt it this weekend at the Cleveland APL!”

The Cleveland APL is fully open to the public and they encourage you to visit their website for visiting hours.

“We can’t do everything, but we can do something,” says a representative from the Ken Ganley Auto Group. “Adopting an animal will change their world forever. Thanks to the Cleveland APL for giving these animals a chance to have their forever home!”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew
(Source: WOIO)
Akron Municipal Courthouse closed thru Saturday, July 9
Cautious business owners taking the step just in case looting happened
Akron quiets down after days of protest following Jayland Walker’s death
Akron police
Ohio Attorney General Yost releases video addressing Akron community