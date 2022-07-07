Cleveland APL hosting another waived fee weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland APL stated in a release today that they will be hosting a second adoption fee waived event on July 8 and July 9!

The APL said that this event comes after a successful first round of waived fee adoptions - a total of 101 animals finding homes during the last event in June.

The usual $125 adoption fee for adult dogs and $50 for cats will be waived, the APL said, and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to $50 from $95.

“We were so excited to see the wonderful turnout for the previous adoption promotion. Now that we’re in our hotter summer months, our team has been working hard to help more animals in need—and quickly running out of empty kennel space,” says Sharon A. Harvey, Cleveland APL President & CEO. “Ken Ganley Auto Group’s generous support couldn’t come at a better time! We hope that just as many animals, including some of our long-term dogs and cats, will find wonderful homes this weekend. We know that there are many amazing animal lovers in Northeast Ohio who have been waiting for the right sign to welcome a new pet into their families, and this is your time! You may not be able to buy love, but you sure can adopt it this weekend at the Cleveland APL!”

The Cleveland APL is fully open to the public and they encourage you to visit their website for visiting hours.

“We can’t do everything, but we can do something,” says a representative from the Ken Ganley Auto Group. “Adopting an animal will change their world forever. Thanks to the Cleveland APL for giving these animals a chance to have their forever home!”

