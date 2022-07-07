2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?

Cleveland Airport Luggage theft suspect
Cleveland Airport Luggage theft suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel.

The suspect arrived in a black Toyota Highlander, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Man gives false ID to Akron dealership, doesn’t return truck from test drive, sheriff says
Man gives false ID to Akron dealership, doesn’t return truck from test drive, sheriff says
Cleveland resident finds woman inside home after she found key on porch, police say
Cleveland resident finds woman inside home after she found key on porch, police say
Debra Wootton
Missing 46-year-old woman North Olmsted woman last seen July 1
Akron Police released footage from 13 officers on scene the night Jayland Walker was shot.
New details in Jayland Walker case after combing through 13 Akron Police body cameras