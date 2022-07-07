Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel.

The suspect arrived in a black Toyota Highlander, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

