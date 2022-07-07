Cleveland police investigate murder of 24-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was murdered on the city’s West side, according to officials.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arnold Hoyle, of Cleveland.

Hoyle was killed in the 12000 block of Emery Avenue on July 5.

This is in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

At this time, there is no information on any arrests or motive for the murder.

